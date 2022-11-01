Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state.
During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
Reeves said as part of the deal, if the legislature agrees on everything, the state would pay $240 million for the project. $25 million of that would go to to the roads around the site.
At least 1,000 new jobs will be added directly due to the project. The Governor said they are blue collar type jobs, with an average salary of $93,000.
In total, the project will take around four to 5 years to complete and the development will be more than 2,000 acres in Lowndes County.
" This is a huge deal. I've been involved and engaged in economic development Mississippi for a number of years now. And when you have the opportunity to locate 1,000 jobs that pay almost six figures a year, it can be transformative for the entire area," explained Governor Tate Reeves.
Reeves said when the legislative process is complete and a final agreement is signed, the name of the company will be released.
We do know it is not a start up company and the company has a long history of development in the country.
The special session called by Reeves will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.