Gov. Kay Ivey signs bills making Alabama more military-friendly

Montgomery, Ala. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed six bills aimed at making the state more military-friendly.
The bills include Senate Bills 28, 99, 116, 119, 141, and 167.
SB116 will ease the process of moving to Alabama for military families. It allows children of active military members moving to the state to enroll in local public schools remotely without having to be physically present in the state.
SB99, SB167, and SB141 all aim to make it easier for military families to find work upon relocating to Alabama. The bills all allow for greater flexibility in occupational licensing for military spouses.
SB28 will create the Space National Guard within the Alabama National Guard IF the federal government creates the Space National Guard.
SB119 will aid military families in "the most unfortunate of times." It expands scholarships provided under the Alabama G.I. and Dependents' Educational Benefit Act to include in-state and private two-and four-year colleges.
Governor Ivey spoke her praise of the bills and the state's identity as military-friendly.
“Alabama is the most pro-military state in the nation, and I am proud to put my signature on a series of legislation aimed at ensuring that we are even more military-friendly,” Governor Ivey said. “I commend the work by the Military Stability Commission, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth, as well as the members of the Alabama Legislature for passing these important bills.”