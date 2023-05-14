Gordo man arrested in 'internet crimes against children' investigation in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - A Gordo man was arrested Friday in connection to an ongoing internet crimes against children investigation in Pickens County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said its State Bureau of Investigation executed an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Roy Acker.
Acker was charged with two counts of Facilitating Solicitation of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Child.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation said this is an ongoing investigation.
No details about the case were released.
The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.