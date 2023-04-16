GOP candidates for lieutenant governor scheduled for West Point forum

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the more interesting races in the 2023 primaries is expected to be featured in a political forum Monday night in West Point.
Local Republican groups plan to have the party's four candidates for lieutenant governor together at The Ritz.
Incumbent Delbert Hosemann is being challenged by state Senator Chris McDaniel, Shane Quick and Tiffany Longino.
Hosemann is in his first term as lieutenant governor after serving three terms as secretary of state.
McDaniel is the challenger with the most name recognition across Mississippi with two unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate.
Quick appeared on the primary ballot for lieutenant governor four years ago, but Hosemann walked away with an overwhelming victory.
Longino is a college professor who is positioning herself as a political outsider.
The four were invited to the event sponsored by the Mississippi State University College Republicans, the Oktibbeha Clay County Republican Women and the Oktibbeha County Republican Party.
People can individually meet the candidates at 6:15 p.m. before the forum starts at 7 p.m.