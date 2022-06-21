Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition to open cooling center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition will open their cooling center at the St. Stephens United Methodist Church on Monday, June 27th.
Organizers said staffing issues prevented them from opening the center this week, but they hope to have enough people in place by Monday.
The cooling center will be air-conditioned with cold water, breakfast and lunch.
People will be able to take snack bags to go when the center closes.
Their will also be activities and games.
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you want to volunteer at the cooling station, visit here.