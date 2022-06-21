 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition to open cooling center in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition will open their cooling center at the St. Stephens United Methodist Church on Monday, June 27th.

Organizers said staffing issues prevented them from opening the center this week, but they hope to have enough people in place by Monday.

The cooling center will be air-conditioned with cold water, breakfast and lunch.

People will be able to take snack bags to go when the center closes.

Their will also be activities and games.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to volunteer at the cooling station, visit here.

Tags

Recommended for you