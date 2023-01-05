Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition still seeking approval for Columbus tiny home community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) The GTR Homeless Coalition could formally present a plan for approval or denial to the Columbus city council in the early months of 2023.
Coalition president Susan Garton said her non-profit has spent over $33,000 in just nine months on hotel rooms for those dealing with homelessness.
Her hope is that the Columbus city council will approve the coalition's plan for six 150 square foot homes along with a warming/cooling center that would double as a storm shelter during severe weather events.
The project would be located on two acres of land on Airline Road in Columbus adjacent to the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society.
"This is going to be a progressively-independent living situation. So, [the residents] will be here for a short-term and then while they get their bearings about them they can progress on to other housing - more permanent solutions," Garton said.
Garton also said that while the initial six homes will be suited for single families, she plans on designing larger homes for bigger families as well.
Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin attended a town hall meeting on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) with the coalition where he helped answer questions about the project for city residents.
"At any given time in Lowndes County and Columbus there are as many as 250 people who are facing, you know, a homeless situation," Gaskin said. "I don't think a lot of citizens realize how high that number is and the real need."
While many citizens may not realize the amount of people struggling with homelessness, many agree that it is past time to provide some sort of shelter for them in Lowndes county.
"Man, I think it's a good idea. And you know, look, we need more stuff like that around here in the city, you know. You got my support," said Carl Blair.
Seth Combs said, "It'll be a great thing considering all of the stuff that we're known for. It's good to have something good going here in the city."
"I think they should've been on it, but yeah, I think that's something they should-they would want...because anybody can become homeless at any time. So, I think it's something they should support," said Keshia Cheeks.
Garton said the Coalition is currently still working on some planning and logistics for the tiny home project, but that she hopes to formally present to the Columbus city council in the early months of 2023 for approval.