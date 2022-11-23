Golden Angel Tree set up at Tupelo Chick-fil-A

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With Christmas just a month away, many of us are looking for ways to help others this holiday season.
Each year the Golden Angel Tree inside the Chick-fil-A at Thompson Square offers a joyful Christmas for hundreds of local seniors in area nursing homes.
The tree is already set up in the lobby.
Those who wish to give can choose an angel and make someone's season a little brighter.
"Last year, we didn't get all the angels adopted, and we have about 450 this year,” owner Jamey Finley said. “So that's our goal is to try to get all of these angels adopted."
Gifted items should be bundled together in either a bag or wrapped package and be returned by Dec. 10.
And for those who don't like to shop or don't have time, cash donations are also accepted. You can even give online.