...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts
of 40 mph will be possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North
Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee
MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie,
Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Getting prepared for severe weather on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm Shelter

Storm shelters at Lee's Storm Shelters in Monroe County. Photo Date: April 30, 2021.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe weather is possible Tuesday across Mississippi and Alabama.

The timing is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the entire WTVA viewing area.

Open this link to view the latest forecast.

Severe weather risk for March 22, 2022

Severe weather risk for Tuesday, March 22. Uploaded on Monday at 4:06 p.m.

Be sure you know where to go in the event severe weather impacts where you live.

Open the link below to view our list of storm shelters.

Where are other places to seek shelter?

Be sure you know the difference between a storm Watch and Warning.

Download the WTVA Weather app to receive alerts and more.

Sign up for WeatherCall to receive weather alerts via phone.

Watch live coverage at wtva.com/live.

Open this link to follow WTVA Weather on Twitter.

Open this link to follow WTVA Weather on Facebook.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

