Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees.
The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.
"The activity has been increasing now for a number of weeks,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “We're still seeing very high flu activity in the state. And really, we're starting to see that throughout the United States now."
He told the press on Thursday that while these early flu cases are not entirely out of the ordinary — when coinciding with a rise in cases for another dangerous air-borne disease — the results could be catastrophic.
"When you couple that with what we're beginning to see with Covid-19, certainly, that can lead to increased illnesses, increased severe disease, hospitalizations and unfortunately, increased deaths."
Adam Denton is the director of the respiratory care program at Itawamba Community College.
"Staff shortages, overtime increases, manpower hours, and of course ventilators,” he said. “We only have x number of ventilators.”
Health officials remind the public to wash their hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and use hand sanitizer. Getting vaccinated, though, is the big recommendation.