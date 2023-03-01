George M. Bryan Airport in Starkville receives grant

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - The Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program awarded a grant to one of the airports in Starkville.
The airport on the receiving end was the George M. Bryan airport. The $4.5 million grant money will go towards a new terminal.
The terminal will be constructed into a 10-thousand square foot passenger terminal for charter and business aircraft.
The airport director Rodney Lincoln says this is important to Starkville and the airport because they have never had the field.
The airport annually gets over 10,000 passengers. So, with the new addition Lincoln says this will give people a larger environment to be comfortable.
The new facility would also provide a central location for passengers to go through security.
This will help serve the large number of sports charter aircraft carrying athletes, fans, and their baggage to nearby Mississippi State University.
All of this will increase safety, security, and efficiency to grow in Starkville.
Lincoln says they are excited and are in the process of breaking ground. They even have another project. It is the runway extension project. They will add one thousand feet to the end of the runway.