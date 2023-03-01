George M. Bryan Airport in Starkville receives grant

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight
into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40.
All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash
flooding in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

George M. Bryan Airport in Starkville receives grant

  • Updated
  • 0
George M. Bryan Airport

George M. Bryan Airport

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - The Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program awarded a grant to one of the airports in Starkville.

The airport on the receiving end was the George M. Bryan airport. The $4.5 million grant money will go towards a new terminal.

The terminal will be constructed into a 10-thousand square foot passenger terminal for charter and business aircraft.

The airport director Rodney Lincoln says this is important to Starkville and the airport because they have never had the field.

The airport annually gets over 10,000 passengers. So, with the new addition Lincoln says this will give people a larger environment to be comfortable.

The new facility would also provide a central location for passengers to go through security.

This will help serve the large number of sports charter aircraft carrying athletes, fans, and their baggage to nearby Mississippi State University.

All of this will increase safety, security, and efficiency to grow in Starkville.

Lincoln says they are excited and are in the process of breaking ground. They even have another project. It is the runway extension project. They will add one thousand feet to the end of the runway.

