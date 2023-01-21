"Gas Station Heroin" bandit caught

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A 35-year-old man is sitting behind bars after the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says he broke into a convenience store twice.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the first of two different burglaries happened at the Country Mart located along Hwy 182 East in Lowndes County last year.
The second burglary happened on Jan. 8.
Investigators arrested Joshua Bolin, who was then charged with the two burglaries of the Country Mart.
Bolin is currently being held in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center waiting for his initial appearance.
Investigators were able to get surveillance video of Bolin and his vehicle. They said he only took one item during both burglaries; a drug known as "Zaza."
Tianeptine, which is marketed as an anti-depressant, is typically sold under names like Zaza, Tianna, and Red Dawn. The drug is also referred to as "Gas Station Heroin."
Officials say the drug has powerful opioid-like effects.
Despite not having FDA approval, "Zaza" is currently legal in Mississippi and can be purchased by anyone.
State representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, which not only gets Tianeptine off the shelves, but Kratom as well.
This bill will face the drug policy committee next week. If approved, it will have to be passed through the House and Senate before ending up on the governor's desk for a signature.