Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above
100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress
can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gas prices putting pinch on law enforcement budgets

  • Updated
  • 0
Itawamba County Sheriff's Department in Fulton, Mississippi

Itawamba County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 13, 2022.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - We're all seeing and feeling the pinch from gas prices across the country.

This affects not only the public but also government and public servants like law enforcement.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his office has almost reached its gas budget for the year.

They have to stretch the remaining money across three more months.

"Sometimes gas prices affect our budget, but those gas prices cannot affect our job," the sheriff said.

The Itawamba County Sheriff's Department has about 15 vehicles.

The sheriff said his budget only allows about $3 to $4 per gallon for each vehicle.

"We're not going to miss anything,” he said of crime. “We have to be out on the road working. Especially criminals — they have to see us out there working and that we're there and around."

