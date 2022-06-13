Gas prices putting pinch on law enforcement budgets

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - We're all seeing and feeling the pinch from gas prices across the country.
This affects not only the public but also government and public servants like law enforcement.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his office has almost reached its gas budget for the year.
They have to stretch the remaining money across three more months.
"Sometimes gas prices affect our budget, but those gas prices cannot affect our job," the sheriff said.
The Itawamba County Sheriff's Department has about 15 vehicles.
The sheriff said his budget only allows about $3 to $4 per gallon for each vehicle.
"We're not going to miss anything,” he said of crime. “We have to be out on the road working. Especially criminals — they have to see us out there working and that we're there and around."