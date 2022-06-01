Gas prices, inflation affect summer programs in North Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi is gearing up for its summer programs.
But like millions across the country, rising gas prices are putting pressure on the non-profit organization.
The club currently operate two buses and about eight vans. CEO Zell Long said the club uses those vehicles for field trips during the summer.
She also addressed employee wages.
"Being a non-profit, we're competing with all these other organizations," she said. "So, just making sure that they're [employees] having living wages is important to us."
The summer program runs June 6 to July 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.