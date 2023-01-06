Gas line install to close road in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route.
The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Workers will be going under the Frontage Road near where it intersects with Abernathy Road.
Robert Lesley, Manager for Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi said while the project could take longer than the scheduled 4 hours, the road should not be closed for an extended period of time.
Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone that if they smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 9-1-1 or Atmos Energy at 1-866-322-8667