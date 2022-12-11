Gann to end political career after 40 years as Lee County constable

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Lee County Constable Phil Gann says he will not run for reelection next year, ending his career after 10 terms and 40 years in office.
Gann says it was just time for him to retire, a move his wife was ready for him to make.
It's one thing to get elected to public office. It's quite another to continue winning reelection for four decades.
"You always want to be treated the same as the way you'd want to be treated," said Gann. "So if you're fair with people and talk to them on a common sense level, they'll stay with you."
Gann says he shared his future plan now to give others time to decide if they wanted to run for his job.
Qualifying to run for state and county offices in Mississippi next year runs from January 3 to February 1.