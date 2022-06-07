Game times announced for Hattiesburg Super Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss travels to Southern Miss this weekend for a trip to the College World Series (CWS).
The NCAA announced game times on Tuesday.
The first game is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU.
The second game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
If a game three is needed, it’ll be held on Monday with the time to-be-announced.
The Rebels are working to return to Omaha for the first time since 2014.
Southern Miss’ only trip to the CWS was in 2009.