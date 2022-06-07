 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Game times announced for Hattiesburg Super Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball, Photo Date: 2015

Baseball, Photo Date: 2015. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss travels to Southern Miss this weekend for a trip to the College World Series (CWS).

The NCAA announced game times on Tuesday.

The first game is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU.

The second game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

If a game three is needed, it’ll be held on Monday with the time to-be-announced.

The Rebels are working to return to Omaha for the first time since 2014.

Southern Miss’ only trip to the CWS was in 2009.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you