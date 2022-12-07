Furniture plant to open in New Albany, create 117 jobs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Development Authority announced a furniture manufacturer plans to open a plant in New Albany and employ 117 people.
The news about Homestead Furniture comes on the heels of United Furniture shutting down last month, leaving all of its 2,700 employees without work.
Homestead Furniture plans to make a more than $2 million investment in the project to turn out motion upholstered furniture.
The state, city and Union County are providing help, such as an assist on building improvements, training support and tax exemptions.
The company expects to have all of the jobs filled by the end of next year.