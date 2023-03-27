Furniture plant in Amory serves as hub for donations, relief for storm victims

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - It was not long after an EF-3 tornado tore through Amory that the J Furniture Plant turned into a temporary shelter for storm victims and later a hub for donations.
The old garment building is located off South Main Street.
"When the storm hit, we called the city and said that they could use our warehouse and our facilities for whatever they needed it for," Operations Manager John McArthur said.
“I was kind of saddened that [the mayor] immediately said, ‘We’re going to absolutely need it.’ At that point, I knew it was pretty rough," Owner and Manager of J Furniture Kevin Caldwell said.
Right now, operations at the furniture plant are on hold. While Caldwell and McArthur know that they will have to resume business at some point, their building is being used as a hub for donations for those in need.
J Furniture employees and volunteers are working to hand out all sorts of necessities from toiletries, food and items to make home repairs like tarps and roofing nails.
“I woke up crying," Brenda Spratt said.
She said a tree destroyed part of her apartment and vehicle. She said she got an overwhelming feeling when she walked into J Furniture for coffee, food and other items she needed.
"It is very emotional. I’ve never been through anything like this. It’s a loss for words at times.”
All sorts of donations can be taken to the J Furniture Plant. They are in need of toiletries, home repair items like roofing nails and nonperishable food items. However, the only items that are not accepted are clothing.
The building also has a dock for 18-wheeler loads.
Caldwell and McArthur said they have received donations by the truckload from organizations as far as Tuscaloosa, AL; Tampa, FL; and Pennsylvania.
Those who are looking to volunteer are encouraged to first go to the United Way, which is stationed at the old armory building. That is at 101 Ninth Street South in Amory.