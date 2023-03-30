 Skip to main content
Furniture plant in Amory becomes distribution center

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- J Furniture in Amory became a distribution center seemingly overnight to give out donated goods to Amory residents affected by the tornado.

Their plant on South Main Street has been a hub for people donating goods. They have provided sanitary products, toiletries, tarps, and even warm meals to those who needed them most.

"This started out with just a few individuals that needed a place to stay Friday night initially after the storm," says Amanda Caldwell, a J Furniture employee. "Slowly but surely, we've had FEMA come in and Red Cross. We have palettes and palettes of donations coming in from all over the US."

This distribution center is entirely volunteer-led. Many of the current volunteers are J Furniture employees that will soon be going back to work, meaning more volunteers will be needed in the coming days.

Donations currently needed include: flashlights, batteries, rakes, brooms, garbage cans, deodorant, and sunscreen.

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

