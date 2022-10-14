 Skip to main content
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

  • 0
Columbus police responding to Saturday night shooting at the Country Air Apartments

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus.

Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road.

There is no word if police have arrested anyone in connection with the killing.

Reed played offensive tackle at New Hope and signed to play for Ole Miss in 2017.

However, he eventually ended up going to Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Reed's funeral is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.

