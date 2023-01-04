Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday.
He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97.
Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church.
Martin led the Community Development Foundation (CDF) for almost 50 years and was a major player in attracting new jobs to north Mississippi.
His influence went beyond that. He helped get legislation passed that led to four lane travel to Memphis, Jackson and the Coast.
"He's always been a giant in our business,” CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger said.
Rumbarger replaced Martin as head of the CDF.
Martin will be buried at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman.