 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral held Wednesday for former CDF leader Harry Martin

  • Updated
  • 0
Harry Martin

Harry Martin

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Longtime local economic developer Harry Martin was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He died in his sleep at his Tupelo home on Dec. 30 at the age of 97.

Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church.

Hearse carrying Harry Martin

Hearse carrying Harry Martin. Photo Date: Jan. 4, 2022.

Martin led the Community Development Foundation (CDF) for almost 50 years and was a major player in attracting new jobs to north Mississippi.

His influence went beyond that. He helped get legislation passed that led to four lane travel to Memphis, Jackson and the Coast.

"He's always been a giant in our business,” CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger said.

Rumbarger replaced Martin as head of the CDF.

Martin will be buried at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman.

Open this link to read his obituary.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you