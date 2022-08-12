Funeral arrangements set for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The funeral will be held Sunday in Corinth for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins.
The Biggersville native died Wednesday from health complications at the age of 74.
Huggins started his law enforcement career in the early 1960s with the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department, but he spent most of it working for the state.
He became a state trooper in 1969 and eventually worked his way up to chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 1988, a job he held for four years.
Huggins became commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in 2000.
Four years later, he became sergeant at arms for the Mississippi Senate and joined the State Auditor's Office in 2008 as its chief investigator.
Visitation will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at McPeters Funeral Home in Corinth. His funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Huggins will be laid to rest at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Biggersville High School.