Funeral arrangements announced for Walker Fielder

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the young man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oxford.

Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday in Jackson. Burial will take place in Ridgeland.

Open this link to view the obituary.

His family shared pictures of Fielder with WTVA. The young man died shortly after his 21st birthday.

Family spokesman Barry Burks described Fielder as a natural born leader who loved his family and friends.