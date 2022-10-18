 Skip to main content
Funeral arrangements announced for Walker Fielder

  • Updated
  • 0
Walker Fielder

Walker Fielder, Source: Family.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the young man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oxford.

Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday in Jackson. Burial will take place in Ridgeland.

Open this link to view the obituary.

His family shared pictures of Fielder with WTVA. The young man died shortly after his 21st birthday.

Family spokesman Barry Burks described Fielder as a natural born leader who loved his family and friends.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

