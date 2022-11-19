Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart.
A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from noon-1:30 PM Tuesday only at the funeral home.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14 in a Miami, Florida, prison. He was there for psychological evaluation.
An explanation about his cause of death has not been announced.
Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.
He eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.
He faced local and federal charges as a result. His attorney Tony Farese had requested a psychological evaluation.
WTVA also contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for a statement.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Alliance to End Suicide, 115 Homestead Drive, Madison, Ms. 38110.