Fulton voters say 'no' to tourism tax

Update 8:15 p.m. - Pennies for Parks did not pass according to Mayor Emily Quinn.
Results:
137 For
93 Against
230 total
Mayor Quinn says the measures missed the required 60% to pass by two votes.
Original FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton residents go to the polls on Tuesday, May 31 to vote on a 3% tax on all prepared food, beverage and restaurant/fast food establishments.
It’s called the Pennies for Park Tourism Tax.
The goal is to use the collected funds to improve the city’s parks.
Sample ballot shown below.
