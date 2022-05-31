 Skip to main content
Fulton voters say 'no' to tourism tax

  • Updated
money graphic

Credit: MGN

Update 8:15 p.m. - Pennies for Parks did not pass according to Mayor Emily Quinn.

Results:

137 For

93 Against

230 total

Mayor Quinn says the measures missed the required 60% to pass by two votes. 

Original FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton residents go to the polls on Tuesday, May 31 to vote on a 3% tax on all prepared food, beverage and restaurant/fast food establishments.

It’s called the Pennies for Park Tourism Tax.

The goal is to use the collected funds to improve the city’s parks.

Sample ballot shown below.

Look for results Tuesday evening on WTVA 9 News.

Download PDF Pennies for Park Tourism Tax sample ballot

