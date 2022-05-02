Fulton to not opt out of medical marijuana

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton city leaders voted to not opt-out of Mississippi's medical marijuana program.
Governor Tate Reeves signed the law creating the program on February 2nd to allow medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions like cancer and HIV/AIDS.
Mayor Emily Quinn said a majority of the City Wards and Board of Aldermen were in favor of the medical marijuana program.
The city of Fulton is now in the process of setting up regulations and ordinances for the cannabis.
It will be similar to their beer ordinance in consideration of signs and 100-feet distances from churches and schools.
Mayor Quinn adds the medical marijuana will be sold during their local pharmacy hours.
"We just know that it can be helpful for people that really need it and we would like to give that option," Quinn said.
Mississippi counties and cities have until May 3rd to opt-in or opt-out.