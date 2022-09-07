Fulton taking action to improve safety at walking track

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eliza Fletcher’s death in Memphis, Tennessee, has many women questioning their own safety.

The 34-year-old was kidnapped while jogging and was found dead several days later. An arrest has been made.

Not only are individuals questioning their own safety, but city administrators may also have to rethink ways to keep public spaces safe.

The walking path along the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway in Fulton is a popular place for the public to walk and jog.

Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said sharing real-time locations with others is one option for an individual to use while out exercising alone.

Mobile applications like Life360, Google Maps and Find My can be used to share real-time locations with trusted individuals.

Running in a group or near other people is another safety option.

The police chief said the 2.3-mile track is well lit.

Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said she’s in negotiations with Motorola to secure a grant to install security cameras along the walking path.

She also provided a tip.

“Earbuds! Make sure that if you’re exercising that you don’t have both earbuds in,” the mayor advised. “Because it’s important for you to hear if somebody’s coming, you know. Just be aware.”

The city is working on a class to better inform the public about safety. More than 100 people have already registered.

