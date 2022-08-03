Fulton re-evaluates medical marijuana ordinance

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is making some changes when it comes to the medical marijuana landscape.
Aldermen may have passed a medical marijuana ordinance, but they're definitely pumping the brakes on where businesses and growers can locate.
Stores and growers cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a funeral home, school, daycare, church or nursing home.
Some people are challenging that aspect of the ordinance.
Mayor Emily Quinn said it’s important to keep balance.
“It's a thin line that you have to walk, you know, because it does benefit those that need it,” the mayor said. “But you also want to protect those families and businesses that would be around that establishment.”
The board will hold a public hearing on the matter at a later date.
The mayor said the meeting will be advertised.