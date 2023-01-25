Fulton offering social media internships; deadline is Friday

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is looking for students to become social media interns.
They can be high school students or students at Itawamba Community College (ICC).
Mayor Emily Quinn said there are elements in her position as mayor that need more attention. That is why this opportunity has opened up.
"I know that there are several ICC students, high school students who may have an interest in marketing or communications,” she said. “And this will give them an opportunity to come in and get a little experience under their belt.”
Currently, the city cannot pay the students but the mayor said the offer is experience.
Anyone who is interested should fill out a form found on the city’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.