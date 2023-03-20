Fulton moving city hall to new location

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton is moving its city hall to a new location.
The current city hall is on Wiygul Street, a block off Main Street. The new building is on the opposite end of the same block.
Mayor Emily Quinn said the Covid-19 pandemic led city workers to discover big issues with the existing building.
“We have a lot of mold issues,” she said. “Some of our employees stay sick on a pretty regular basis. And then Covid hit; and during Covid, we found out the hard way that we had even bigger issues than that.”
She said the city had to limit the number of people who came into the lobby to two. That left customers waiting outside in the cold and rain to pay their bills.
A drive-thru at the new location will allow customers to pay their bills in the event the lobby is shut down. It’ll also better accommodate people with disabilities.
Quinn said the city didn't use tax dollars for the move.
“Representative Donnie Bell was very instrumental in getting us those funds. So, we were just excited. It doesn't come out of the taxpayers' money. We have to use that money that's Covid-related, so we are putting it to good use.”
Operations at the new building are expected to be up and running in the summer of 2024.