 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Fulton moving city hall to new location

  • Updated
  • 0
Rendering of new city hall in Fulton, MS

This is what the new building will look like after renovations are made.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton is moving its city hall to a new location.

The current city hall is on Wiygul Street, a block off Main Street. The new building is on the opposite end of the same block.

New Fulton city hall building

This will be the new city hall building in Fulton, MS. Photo Date: march 20, 2023.

Mayor Emily Quinn said the Covid-19 pandemic led city workers to discover big issues with the existing building.

“We have a lot of mold issues,” she said. “Some of our employees stay sick on a pretty regular basis. And then Covid hit; and during Covid, we found out the hard way that we had even bigger issues than that.”

She said the city had to limit the number of people who came into the lobby to two. That left customers waiting outside in the cold and rain to pay their bills.

A drive-thru at the new location will allow customers to pay their bills in the event the lobby is shut down. It’ll also better accommodate people with disabilities.

Quinn said the city didn't use tax dollars for the move.

Representative Donnie Bell was very instrumental in getting us those funds. So, we were just excited. It doesn't come out of the taxpayers' money. We have to use that money that's Covid-related, so we are putting it to good use.”

Operations at the new building are expected to be up and running in the summer of 2024.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you