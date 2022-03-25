Fulton mobile home seller talks affordable housing

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sometimes finding an affordable home can be hard.
Cody Trotter of River Pointe Home Center says they are just getting started with selling single and double wide mobile homes and they come from Sunshine Homes.
"The housing market right now is booming and we're just another avenue for people that have to wait six, eight or twelve months to cite build homes. We can offer the same type of construction in about 7 to 9 weeks."
Right now, they have about 8 mobile homes on the lot and most of them have up to five bedrooms.
He said more people are looking at buying mobile homes because they mostly have a residential look and it's faster to get.
"We can your home three to four times quicker than you building a home on your property today. We basically cut all that time in half."
Homes on the lot start around $75,000.
Mississippi has the lowest "cost of housing" of all 50 states.
Realestatetrackerhome.com lists the average constructed home price in Mississippi at around $167,000.