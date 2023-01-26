Fulton mayor launches fitness challenge

FULTON, County (WTVA) - Mayor Emily Quinn wants her community to join her fitness challenge so they can earn the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) "Healthy Town Healthy" grant.
Mayor Quinn knows in today's times people are too busy to work out so that is why she has launched her challenge. She says that there are ways you can work and still be active.
Then with her launching the challenger her community can possibly win $100,000 dollars. Last year it was $50,000 dollars.
"With my particular fitness challenge I wanted it real simple. I wanted it to be obtainable. Um it's ust 10 minute workouts 5 days a week and um you have until sunday night to finish those weeks workouts, says Mayor Emily Quinn.
Mayor Quinn is hoping that this will help Fulton receive the BCBS healthy hometown grant.
If they win Mayor Quinn says the grant will help them pay for the splash pad repair at PlayGarden Park.
The money will also go to creating new projects that benefit the quality of life for the Fulton community.