Fulton man charged with murder

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Fulton man is charged with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 9.
The shooting was reported on Deck Taylor Road in Golden, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital in Tupelo where he was pronounced dead.
Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford identified the victim as Tyler Ward, 28, of Fairview.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jay West of Fulton turned himself in at the county jail. West received a $300,000 bond.