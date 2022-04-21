Fulton looks to improve parks with tax increase on restaurants

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bump in restaurant taxes could potentially bring life back to some Fulton parks.
The city is looking to collect extra funds through a special tax called Pennies for Parks with the goal to improve city parks.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said city parks have needed upgrades for several years.
They are hoping to revamp those parks and tourism with the help of city restaurants.
The mayor said she’d like to improve ballfields with the goal to host tournaments in the future. She’d also like to see the addition of tennis courts and an indoor soccer fields
She said there are about 20 restaurants in the city limits, and instead of charging 7% tax, they would charge 10%.
Fulton residents can have their voices heard during an election on May 31. The mayor said absentee ballots will be available on May 1.