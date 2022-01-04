Fulton hopes to lift boil water alert soon

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A week later, a lot of residents in Fulton remain under a boil water alert.
The City of Fulton announced the boil water alert on Dec. 28.
It affects customers inside the city limits north of Interstate 22.
"It's frustrating, but it's just the nature of the beast though," Mayor Emily Quinn said.
The city experienced an eight-inch water break and a 10-inch sewage break.
Quinn said the break has been fixed and city water officials sent nine samples to Jackson to be tested Monday morning.
The New Year’s holiday caused delays in the collection of samples.
Results should return this week, hopefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Because of the boil water notice, Walmart donated 1,100 cases of water to restaurants and citizens.
"As far as I know the restaurants are still running business as usual, and hopefully we won't have to worry about this anymore," the mayor said.
