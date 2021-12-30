You are the owner of this article.
Fulton boil water alert to remain in effect through weekend

Boil water alert

Photo Date: April 22, 2020. Credit: Alabama Extension. License Link.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A large portion of Fulton will remain under a boil water alert for several more days.

The City of Fulton announced the boil water alert on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The alert affects customers inside the city limits north of Interstate 22.

According to a city statement, workers were not able to collect a sample on Wednesday because of the weather.

And the New Year’s holiday will not allow them to collect a water sample until Monday weather-permitting.

The sample will then be tested in Jackson.

Monitor the city’s Facebook page for future updates.

