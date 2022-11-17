Fulton approves parking limitations

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Visitors to businesses in downtown Fulton will be forced to park more mindfully very soon after the Board of Aldermen voted to enforce two-hour parking limits during weekdays.
City officials said they want customers to be able to access Main Street businesses while also keeping visitors to the historic downtown in mind as they shop, eat and do business.
The move will limit parking in some areas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One local business owner said it's something that will benefit local businesses and hopefully, more customers too.
"It helps us because there's limited parking in downtown anyway,” Kim Hartwell, co-owner of the The Lee Ann Shoppe said. “In most small downtowns, there is limited parking. So it helps us to leave those spaces available for customers."
Before the new parking rules can go into effect though, the aldermen still have to decide which streets the time limit will be enforced on.