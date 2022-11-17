 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton approves parking limitations

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Fulton

Downtown Fulton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 16, 2022.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Visitors to businesses in downtown Fulton will be forced to park more mindfully very soon after the Board of Aldermen voted to enforce two-hour parking limits during weekdays.

City officials said they want customers to be able to access Main Street businesses while also keeping visitors to the historic downtown in mind as they shop, eat and do business.

The move will limit parking in some areas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One local business owner said it's something that will benefit local businesses and hopefully, more customers too.

"It helps us because there's limited parking in downtown anyway,” Kim Hartwell, co-owner of the The Lee Ann Shoppe said. “In most small downtowns, there is limited parking. So it helps us to leave those spaces available for customers."

Before the new parking rules can go into effect though, the aldermen still have to decide which streets the time limit will be enforced on.

Tags

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you