Fuel experts say to look for gas prices to start rising after the first of the year

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Photo Date: April 16, 2020. Credit: Pexels.

This would be the biggest spike in nearly 40 years.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Drivers may soon feel some pain at the gas pumps.

Fuel experts say to look for gas prices to start rising after the first of the year.

According to the GasBuddy forecast, the national gas average will jump to around $4 by Memorial Day.

Back in November President Biden ordered the release of millions of barrels of stored oils to help rising gas prices, and prices did drop about 10% lower.

But then the omicron variant of COVID-19 came forth and it has briefly sent oil prices crashing.

This would be the biggest price spike in nearly 40 years.

WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams spoke with two drivers on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Watch the interviews in the video above.

