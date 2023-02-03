From Smithville to Nashville and back: a local cat’s spontaneous adventure

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - From Smithville to Nashville and back. One fearless feline traveled four hours to Nashville without her owners knowing.
They think she stowed away under the hood of their truck before their road trip. She got out somewhere in Nashville.
Her owners thought she was gone for good, but then they got a call from Metro Animal Control and Care in Nashville.
“Someone had found it in their neighborhood," says Lisa Brown. "They found the microchip and found the owner. And called him to tell him his cat was there."
Her owner, Brett Roebuck, was relieved she was okay. But, they couldn’t make the trip to get her. That is until Lisa Brown heard the need and answered the call for help.
Brown was going to Nashville anyway to see her son Joey. She took an Uber from the Nashville Airport to rescue the cat. Even Brown’s driver was invested in the story.
“‘Oh no! I’ve heard this story. I have to see it through to the end.’ Even called his girlfriend to tell her what was going on,” says Brown. “He was so excited to get to take us to the airport to be in on the story. He said, ‘You should write a children’s book on the adventures of that cat.”
Brown and the cat flew back to Tupelo, where she was reunited with her family. After her travels she has many different names: Jilly Cat, Wander Woman, and Blessings.