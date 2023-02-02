From grand larceny to manufacturing a controlled substance, a local man faces multiple charges.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

A Monroe county home was hit by a recent tornado. Angelo Kelly stole over $1,200 worth of tools from that house.

MONROE COUNTY. (WTVA) - 57 year-old Aneglo Kelly was originally seen trespassing at a storm-damaged home in Prairie. After his arrest, sheriff’s deputies found more at his home.

The home was originally hit by a tornado on January 12th. Kelly was charged with multiple felonies after stealing over $1,200 worth of tools from the home.

Law enforcement says he was loading a trailer with items from the house to take to his home not far from there.

Investigator Spencer Woods says the family that owns the house in Prairie didn't even have time to clean it up before Kelly was found on the property.

“You’re kinda kicking somebody while they’re down. They went through a traumatic situation and you’re kind of taking advantage of that,” Woods said.

Angelo Kelly was originally found trespassing. But, after executing a search warrant sheriff's deputies found marijuana plants.

But, that wasn’t all. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department later executed a search warrant. After searching Kelly's house, deputies discovered he was illegally growing marijuana. He had thirteen plants in his home.

Kelly's marijuana grow room

Part of the marijuana plants found in Kelly's home. Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

“I was kind of amazed by his setup. It was very elaborate. He put a lot of time and money into it,” Woods said.

While marijuana has been legalized in Mississippi, it is still illegal to grow it without a license.

“It boils down to, I mean, if it’s going to be legal that’s fine. You know, it is what it is, but we still have to follow the law,” Woods said.

Deputies also found two firearms in Kelly’s possession. Since he was convicted before, those are both felonies.

He is facing a toal of four felonies and two misdemeanors. The Sheriff’s Department says Kelly could get over 30 years in prison. A judge set his bond at $85,998.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

