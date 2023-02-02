From grand larceny to manufacturing a controlled substance, a local man faces multiple charges.

MONROE COUNTY. (WTVA) - 57 year-old Aneglo Kelly was originally seen trespassing at a storm-damaged home in Prairie. After his arrest, sheriff’s deputies found more at his home.
The home was originally hit by a tornado on January 12th. Kelly was charged with multiple felonies after stealing over $1,200 worth of tools from the home.
Law enforcement says he was loading a trailer with items from the house to take to his home not far from there.
Investigator Spencer Woods says the family that owns the house in Prairie didn't even have time to clean it up before Kelly was found on the property.
“You’re kinda kicking somebody while they’re down. They went through a traumatic situation and you’re kind of taking advantage of that,” Woods said.
But, that wasn’t all. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department later executed a search warrant. After searching Kelly's house, deputies discovered he was illegally growing marijuana. He had thirteen plants in his home.
“I was kind of amazed by his setup. It was very elaborate. He put a lot of time and money into it,” Woods said.
While marijuana has been legalized in Mississippi, it is still illegal to grow it without a license.
“It boils down to, I mean, if it’s going to be legal that’s fine. You know, it is what it is, but we still have to follow the law,” Woods said.
Deputies also found two firearms in Kelly’s possession. Since he was convicted before, those are both felonies.
He is facing a toal of four felonies and two misdemeanors. The Sheriff’s Department says Kelly could get over 30 years in prison. A judge set his bond at $85,998.