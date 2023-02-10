From dating apps to speed dating, local singles are searching for love

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A speed dating event in Tupelo aims to help those who are fed up with dating apps.
Apps like Tinder may not work for everyone and may not result in long-term relationships.
“We wanted to make sure we brought out a lot of folks from the community who are single and ready to date into something serious,” co-host Alexis Oanh Le said. “You know we didn't want this to be like games, hookups, stuff like that. So we wanted to make sure that everyone in town had the opportunity to meet someone new.”
Her co-host Marquest Narbors said, “People hide behind keyboards — that's what I like to call it. To really meet in-person with someone, really feel them out, it'll really give you a keen sense of what you desire. As opposed to Twittering fingers all day.”
Categories include people 25-40 years old, those older than 40, as well as LGBTQ+.
Open this link to sign up for the 25-40 category.
Open this link to sign up for the 40+ category.
Open this link to sign up for the LGBTQ+ category.
The event will be hosted at Ethel Mae's in Tupelo. Organizers are waiting to set a date once enough people have signed up. Le's company Hey Y'all Co. is also co-hosting the event.