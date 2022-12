FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for Leesa Marie Gray at the same when the man who murdered her more than 20 years ago was being put to death.

Some members of the Gray family were at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman where the state executed Thomas Loden Jr. at 6 p.m. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12.

Other friends and family members attended the vigil at Bethel Baptist Church in Fulton to show their support for Gray's family.