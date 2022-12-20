Friends and fans remembered Mike Leach at memorial service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held a memorial service for late head coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered inside Humphrey Coliseum where they recalled memorable moments playing for and working alongside Leach.
Speakers included Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, current Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley and NFL quarterback Gardner Minshew.
MSU quarterback Will Rogers and linebacker Nathaniel Watson also spoke.
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and Athletics Director Keith Carter also attended.
Open this link to watch a replay of the entire service on ESPN.com (cable provider or ESPN+ subscription required).
Leach died on Dec. 12 following heart complications.