Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Friday's severe weather killed one person in Yazoo County

  Updated
  • 0
Mississippi map

State of Mississippi, capital city of Jackson. Credit: MGN.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday’s severe weather killed at least one person in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the death happened in Yazoo County.

Authorities identified the victim as Brenda Mullen, 65, WLBT-TV reported.

Yazoo County Sheriff Chief Deputy Terry Gann said a large rotted tree branch fell onto her SUV while she was traveling home.

A county road worker found her while out clearing trees, the sheriff added.

Alabama has reported two deaths so far.

Read More - Two killed in north Alabama by falling trees

