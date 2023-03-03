Friday's severe weather killed one person in Yazoo County

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday’s severe weather killed at least one person in Mississippi.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the death happened in Yazoo County.
Authorities identified the victim as Brenda Mullen, 65, WLBT-TV reported.
Yazoo County Sheriff Chief Deputy Terry Gann said a large rotted tree branch fell onto her SUV while she was traveling home.
A county road worker found her while out clearing trees, the sheriff added.
Alabama has reported two deaths so far.
