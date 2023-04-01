Friday night storms cause significant damage to local church

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Amongst the chaos one church came together quickly to start rebuilding. Baldwyn First Baptist Christian Church was one of the buildings hit in last night’s storms.
It received significant damage to their offices and nurseries. Members of the church gathered early Saturday morning to start cleaning up.
They quickly started piecing the roof back together and cleaning debris out of the rooms. Youth Pastor Tyler Ham was there just hours before the tornado hit.
“My wife and I were at home we thought the storm had passed by us and we were safe. And, then we went to bed,” Ham said. “Then all of a sudden one of my students started texting me pictures of a building that was destroyed and I started looking at them. And, I realize that those are my family heirlooms. That’s my grandmother‘s table in the corner there and I was like that’s my office. And, we shot up and it was just a crazy say getting here in about 1:30 in the morning to see our church. I was working yesterday on my day off and I was here. Just a few hours prior. Had no idea that was probably the last time I was in there with my office.”
Kelly Carmichael is the lead pastor at the church. He is proud of the dedication and service he saw Saturday.
“This is what church is about. We’re family and working together and you know some things like this happen,” Carmichael said. “It’s difficult but I think this is really when the church is able to shine. We’re blessed with our church family. Thankful… just thankful in a lot of ways.”
The church plans to meet Sunday in the gym/multipurpose building for worship and a special time of prayer at ten thirty. They will grill hamburgers and have an egg hunt following the service.