Friday flight cancellations top 3,500, disrupting holiday travel

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&