Fraud victim tells her story after suspects arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - “Actually cried in the bathtub that night. I just felt relief. because i'm like, 'see we weren't lying...people do do this,'' victim Chassie Nix explained how it felt to see the accused behind bars.
Nix and her mother lost everything in the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Amory in March. She told WTVA two people stole her identity shortly after. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office Jason and Carole Coffey are responsible.
Viewers first met Nix in March when reporter Sami Roebuck interviewed her. They talked about the video Nix posted to Youtube documenting her tornado experience.
The Coffey’s are accused of taking money that was intended for tornado victims, while posing as Nix’s homeowners. This prevented Nix from receiving the help she needed.
“This has been more traumatizing to me than the actual tornado because I was in a shelter. And I knew I was protected. But after that,” Nix said. “I mean no one believing us at that point. And we really just had to take it in our own hands and prove that we are who we say we are and what was going on before it got out of hand.”
The Sheriff's Office arrested the pair on June 15th at a hotel in Aberdeen. They are currently charged with two counts of felony false pretense
“I mean, it just makes you sick. You know, to know that people can be okay with doing that, you know, and have no remorse for it. You know, just hoping they don't get caught,” Sheriff Crook said.
According to Sheriff Crook Jason Coffey is out on bond, while Carole Coffey remains in jail. The case is still under investigation.