Frank Dowsing Jr. remembered as trailblazer for Black athletes in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Frank Dowsing Jr. will always be remembered as a trailblazer for Black athletes in Mississippi.
Born in 1951 in the Palmetto community of Lee County, his family picked cotton and raised cows.
According to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, he was one of three Black athletes to integrate Tupelo High School under “Freedom of Choice” where he excelled in the classroom and sports.
He enrolled at Mississippi State University in 1969 where he and Robert Bell became the first Black football players at Mississippi State.
Dowsing went on to have all-conference and all-American seasons.
Dowsing also excelled in the classroom. His sister Virginia Dowsing Toliver said her brother would study on the bus while Tupelo traveled back and forth to games.
“And I guess that's why he was sixth in his Tupelo High School class of 219."
At MSU, he was named Academic All-SEC in 1970, 1971 and 1972 and Academic All-American in 1972, according to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Like all Black trailblazers of the time, he had to endure ridicule and threats. Toliver said her brother endured racial slurs when Tupelo traveled to away games.
She said his teammates and parents supported him and her brother never gave up. He let his athletic ability do the talking.
Dowsing died in 1994 at the age of 42.
In recognition of his achievements, Dowsing-Bell Plaza at Davis-Wade Stadium shares his name.
He was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He was inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame in 2019.