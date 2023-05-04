Fourth jail escapee captured Thursday morning in Crystal Springs

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office captured the fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center more than a week ago.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced deputies captured Corey Harrison around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Crystal Springs is approximately 20 miles southeast of Raymond and 24 miles southwest of Jackson.
U.S. Marshals helped with the investigation.
Deputies also arrested Jodie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs, in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting.
Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes all escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on April 23.
Arrington died during a standoff with law enforcement in Leake County and Grayson was found dead in New Orleans, Louisiana.