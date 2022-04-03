Fourth grader aims to stop bullying with first published book

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - One fourth grader at West Clay Elementary is aiming to put a stop to bullying with her first published book.
Atiyah Henley, 10, wrote and published 'The Mean Girls'.
“It’s about this little girl, Leah, who keeps getting bullied until she gets fed up,” Henley said.
“When she first brought the book to me, I was like, ‘Are you being bullied?” Amy Deanes, Henley's mother, said. She owns her own publishing company and helped her daughter publish 'The Mean Girls'. She said she was first concerned when Henley first brought this idea to her.
“I was like, ‘So why would you write that?" Deanes said. "She’s passionate about it. She was like, ‘I want it to stop.”
Henley said it took about a month to write 'The Mean Girls'.
“I would just write as I please," she said. "Like, I would just make up stuff as I go.”
Henley said bullying is common in places at school like the hallways, bathrooms and recess.
“She takes up for people a lot," Deanes said. "If someone is being mistreated, she’s going to get in it.”
Henley's favorite part of her book is when justice is served.
“Because it’s when they get in trouble and they get caught because of bullying.”
She has a large support system made up of her family and friends. She included her friends in her book by using real pictures instead of illustrations. Deanes said they are glad to be apart of it.
When she is not writing her next book, Henley is a just a normal fourth grader hanging out with her friends. She already has plans for a second book.
In the meantime, her message to everyone is clear:
“Do not bully because God loves everybody the same, and you don’t want no one to kill themselves because you’re bullying them.”
You can purchase 'The Mean Girls' by Atiyah Henley on Amazon.com and/or Walmart.com.